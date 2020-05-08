Lilly Massey

Lilly Lee Massey was born on October 13, 2010 to Chris and Leia Massey, in Show Low, Arizona. Our "Little Lilly Lee" unexpectedly left this world on May 1, 2020.
Lilly is survived by her parents Chris and Leia, her big brother Grady, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who loved and cared for her.
Lilly was a bright beautiful girl, with a magnificent personality, and unwavering self confidence. Lilly enjoyed many things throughout her life; spending time with her cousins and friends, furry suits, drawing, painting, video games, and recently everything Harry Potter. Lilly had a love for animals and would often say she wanted to be a veterinarian when she grew up. We are really going to miss her weekend soccer games, camping trips and watching her at school events. We know she is in a better place now. The many lives she touched in her short time will never forget this special little girl. We love you Lilly!
A celebration of Lilly's life will be planned when the current restrictions are lifted.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
