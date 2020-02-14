Lily Tortice, 69, of Show Low, died Feb. 3, 2020, at her home in Show Low. She was born July 10, 1950, in El Paso, Texas, to the late Frank and Juanita (Rodriguez) Foulenfont.
Lily worked at the McNary General Store for many years as a cashier before going to work at the Hondah store before the casino was built. After working as a cashier for many years, Lily decided to make a change and began working as a teacher’s aide for the McNary Elementary School and formed a close bond with her fellow teacher aides. She worked mostly in the computer class and also helped in coaching the soccer team.
Her hobbies included gambling, word search puzzles and reading the newest gossip magazine.
Lily is survived by her children, Lucky Tortice of Hondah, Tanya Tortice of McNary and Paul Tortice of Phoenix; grandchildren, Vanessa Tortice, Tricia Lupe, Santino Lupe, Dhanielle Lupe and Caitlyn Tortice; great-grandchildren, Tanner Ethelbah, Ryan Lupe, Peyton Cody, Bradley Wool, Karlie Cody and Jovee Peaches; godson Julius Zahgotah; dear friend, Esperanza Alderette and the Fernandez family in El Paso, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her son, Donovan “Shmoo” Tillis; granddaughter Alannah Lupe; parents Frank and Juanita and brother Eddie Fernandez.
Memorial services are pending at this time.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
