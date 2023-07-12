Linda Marlene Amos, 82, died peacefully at home in Phoenix on July 7, 2023, with family by her side. She was born on November 26, 1940, in Phoenix to the late Marlen and Winona (Huber) Willis.

Marlene grew up in Phoenix with her parents and older brother, Clyde. There she went to elementary school, graduated from North High School, and attended Phoenix Community College.

