Linda Aragon

Linda Cheryl Aragon, 73, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Springerville. She was born April 15, 1947 in Bradenton, Florida, the daughter of J.L. Ellis and Mary Violet Garrette.
As a girl, Linda loved to go fishing, dancing and to the beach. Later in life she enjoyed going to yard sales and on long walks with her husband. She was happiest being a wife, mother and grandmother and loved visiting with her many friends. Her kind heart made everyone around her comfortable and happy. She was a true southern lady and will be greatly missed.
Linda is survived by her husband, Elias P. Aragon, Springerville; son, Tommy Tucker, Key West, Florida; daughters, Denise Tabors, Bradenton, Florida; Cindy Tucker, Bradenton, Florida; Deborah VonSeggern, Elma, Washington; step-children, Lisa Santo, Kathy Fitzgerald, Amy Turner, Laura Duffy, brothers, William Hawkins, Jr., Roger Hawkins, 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Linda’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.