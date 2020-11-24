Linda Hill

Linda Kay Hill, 49, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Eagar. She was born Sept. 21, 1971 in Douglas, the daughter of Mike William Hill and Debra June Nelson Hill. Linda was a twinkle in her Daddy’s eye and anyone else who came in contact with her bubbly personality.
Mike, Debra and Linda moved to the beautiful Round Valley area in 1982. Linda was an awesome athlete. Softball and volleyball were her favorites. She graduated from Round Valley High School in 1989 with many friends and memories. She attended Yavapai College on a volleyball scholarship an after graduation moved to Tucson with her Uncle John. After her daughter, Tori was born, the little family moved back home to Round Valley, nestled in the beautiful White Mountains of Arizona.
Linda loved working with her hands, building, remodeling, sewing, cooking and anything else she had a mind to do. She loved the outdoors, skiing, camping and listening to the elk bugle. Most of all Linda loved her family. We will all miss her, but she will never be forgotten.
Linda is survived by her parents, daughter, Tori Jade Hill and grandchildren, Asher and Ivory. Nana will be terribly missed. Many aunts, uncles and numerous cousins will miss her teasing and joking. Most of all we will miss her infectious smile.
Her grandparents, George and Evelyn Nelson and Bill and Gladys Hill were waiting for her on the other side; just waiting for that sweet smile and a big hug.
A graveside service is being held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Linda’s family, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.burnhammortuary.com" www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
