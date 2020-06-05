Linda Hitchcock

Linda Kae Hitchcock, 68, passed away Saturday, May 30, at her home in Springerville. She was born August 18, 1951 in Springerville, the daughter of John William Sherwood and Marjorie Raban Sherwood.
Linda was a cosmetologist for 40 plus years. She loved doing hair and the time she spent with her clients. She loved to travel with her dear friend, Linda Pacyan and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to bake, read, sew and quilt and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda was married to Jerry Hitchcock for 46 years. She loved her small mountain town in Springerville and lived a life of compassionate service and kindness towards others.
Linda is survived by her children, John Allen Hitchcock and Karalea Richards, brother, John William Sherwood, III, four grandchildren and two canine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jerry Allen Hitchcock, daughter-in-law, Jeneane Hitchcock, and sister, Rita Sherwood Seale.
A viewing will be held Saturday, June 13, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar with a graveside service following at 10 a.m. at Springerville Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Linda’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
