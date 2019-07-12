Linda Kessay

Linda Elaine Kessay went to be with the Lord July 4, 2019, in Whiteriver, surrounded by loved ones. She was born Sept. 10, 1951, to Benjamin H. Denton and Ouida Mullens in Lubbock, Texas.
Linda moved with her family to the White Mountains of Arizona and lived on the Fort Apache Reservation for 50-plus years. Linda married into the Kessay family in 1972 to Timothy Kessay
Linda was survived by her husband: Timothy E. Kessay; sons: Daniel and Jeremiah Kessay; sister Lynn Clark; grandkids and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hiram Denton; mother Ouida Mullens and brother Dennis Denton.
Services will be held in her honor at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Riverside Church in East Fork.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. Leave condolences for the Kessay family at www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
