Linda Louise Kliesen, 66, died Monday, April 6, 2020 in St. Johns. She was born January 3, 1954 in Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Leonard William Kliesen and Helen Fern Daniel Kliesen.
Linda was the youngest of 12 children. She taught PE and Health in Fredonia for 23 years. While in Fredonia, she also coached volleyball, basketball and softball. During her time as head girls’ basketball coach her team took state four times. Coaching and teaching youth were some of her greatest loves.
Before retiring in 2013 she had the opportunity to teach GED classes to prisoners. She had a great love for people and pushed all her students to do their best.
Linda was blessed with a daughter and seven grandchildren, all of whom love to play basketball! Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Tobie (Brent) Overson, brothers, Bill Kliesen, Jim Kliesen, sisters, Judi Haney, Virginia Walker, Carolyn Touchton and 7 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Margaret Kliesen, Lucyle Sparks, Nancy Drake and brothers, Joe Kliesen, Charles Kliesen and Robert Kliesen.
A memorial and graveside service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Linda Kliesen Memorial Scholarship to be awarded to a female athlete at Fredonia High School at Venmo@Cheryl-Hollingshead.
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
