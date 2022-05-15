Linda Eaton Martin died on May 7, 2022, at age 76, due to a type of lung cancer not caused by smoking.
Linda was born on August 27, 1945, in Burbank, CA, to Mabel and Bob Eaton. She struggled as a child with poor eyesight, but overcame those problems and won awards in Junior Achievement in high school. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara, she worked for the US Army in Germany, planning recreation activities for the soldiers while saving her money to be able to earn a degree in Occupational Therapy at Texas Women’s University.
Linda’s career in Occupational Therapy took her from Texas to Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico and back to Arizona. She helped children in schools and elderly people in nursing homes to improve skills for daily living. She worked until a month before her death, and had been looking forward to retirement.
She enjoyed doing crafts like needlepoint, weaving and quilting, and spent several years breeding and showing Persian cats.
Linda met, loved and married Alfred Leroy Martin when she lived in Peoria, AZ. They were sealed in the Mesa Temple. Both were active in the Church and enjoyed social activities with friends.
Linda is survived by her husband, Alfred Martin of Snowflake, and her sister, Sheryl Eaton, of Lakeside. It was a running joke that each was the “best and favorite sister” of the other.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10:00 A.M., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Temple View Chapel in Snowflake, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Snowflake Cemetery will follow the services.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Taylor handled the arrangements.
