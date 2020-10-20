On Monday October 5, 2020, Linda Ohmer of Show Low, Arizona passed away suddenly at the age of 68. Linda will be forever remembered by her sister, Robin; brother, Ted; extended family and dear friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Irene; father, Carl; and brother Richard.
Memorial donations in memory of Linda may be made to Pet Allies Animal Shelter, 1181 Thornton, Show Low, AZ 85901.
"Our life...finds good in everything" W.Shakespeare
