Linda Romero

Linda Kay Romero, 73, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Springerville. She was born April 12, 1947 in McNary, the daughter of Vidal Mata Moya and Carmen Chavez.
Linda was a kind, compassionate person who loved her family very much and went above and beyond. She lived her life her way and was her own person.
Linda is survived by her sons, Paul Romero, David Romero, daughter, Melissa Romero, brothers, Clifford Moya, Vidal Moya, Roger Moya, Arnie Moya, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Peaches Cabeera, and daughter, Stephanie Ruelas.
Rosary and a memorial Mass will held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Springerville.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Linda’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
