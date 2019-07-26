Linda Sleighter

Linda Kay Sleighter, 77, died peacefully July 16, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 21, 1941 in Wickenburg, to Gene and Helen Pridgen.
Linda grew up in the Antelope Valley of California. It was there that she met and married Don Sleighter. Together, they raised two children and successfully owned and operated two beauty salons. She loved her career as a beautician and business owner, maintaining her business until retiring and moving to Arizona. She spent much of her later years with her very close friend, Kim Hess, and then lived out her final years in Show Low with her sister, Norma and a multitude of family and friends.
Linda is survived by her sister, Norma Coulter; daughter Victoria Hartley; son Darryl (Kristine) Sleighter; grandchildren: Jenna Brodeur, Gabriel Sleighter, Summer Cox, Christopher Steward, Erica Riggeal-Steward, Rayne Sleighter and Wyatt Hartley; plus 12 great-grandchildren and her many nephews, nieces and extended family.
A memorial will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at 907 Old Settler Trail in Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.