Linda Slone

Linda Lee Slone, 83, died on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Linden, Arizona. Linda was born June 12, 1937, in Prescott, Arizona to Charles Elmer and Josephine (Cook) Lamb.
Linda is survived by 4 sons: Bob (Catherine Moxley) Slone, Rick (Julie) Slone, Kevin (Leslie) Slone, Mark (Vicki) Slone; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The graveside inurnment service will begin 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Show Low Cemetery, 300 E. Adams Street in Show Low, Arizona
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.