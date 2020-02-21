Linda Lou Sullivan, 77, died April 25, 2017.
Linda was a loving wife and mother. She loved working at the Holbrook School Cafeteria.
She is survived by four daughters, Shawnee Sullivan, Johnna Sullivan, Renee Sullivan, and Kathleen Sullivan; grandchildren: Lauren Maestas, Roberto Sedillo, Jason Sedillo, Miles Teenstra and Conner Teenstra; great-grandchildren: David DeTiege and Noah DeTiege; and sister Loretta Pickens.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
