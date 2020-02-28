Lindsay Patterson

Lindsay Megan Patterson, 19, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Thatcher. She was born Aug. 9, 2000, in Show Low, the daughter of Dana Bryce Patterson and Anne Randall Patterson.
Lindsay was a joy to all who knew her. She was a student at Eastern Arizona College and had many loved friends, coaches, teammates and others who loved her dearly. She was a little fire cracker who made everyone laugh and giggle all the time. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Lindsay is survived by her parents, D. Bryce and Anne Patterson of St. Johns; siblings, Bryce (Yina Ma) Patterson of Bloomington, Indiana; Heather (Colton) Merrill of Provo, Utah; Amber Patterson of Gilbert; Holly Patterson of Rexburg, Idaho; Randall Patterson of St. Johns; grandparents: Diane Bryce Patterson, James Arvin Randall and Janette Nancy Hallman Randall, aunts and uncles, Christian and Eve Patterson, Marcia and Paul Ramsey, Velvet and Vanden Nielsen, Kim and Macky Trickey, Elise Lundeen, April Patterson, Cari and Brent Faulring, Stephen and Rachael Randall, James and Lisa Randall and David and Sarah Randall.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Rob Roy McGregor Patterson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Stake Center, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral services at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Lindsay’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
