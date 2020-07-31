Lionel Dorsay,90, passed away July 14, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida.
He is survived by his wife Diane, three sons and six grandchildren.
Lon, was born in Brooklyn New York, attended University of Pennsylvania and Wharton School on a ROTC scholarship. Upon graduation, he went through flight training, receiving his wings in 1953. He served in Japan during the Korean War.
He went to work as Vice President of Europe for Atmour Dial Pharm. the company moved to Arizona in 1972. He was in Scottsdale until 1992, when he and his wife moved to Pinetop in the White Mountains. In 2016, due to illness they moved to Florida near a son.
Burial will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery, Aug. 6.
