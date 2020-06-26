Lisa Greenwood Sallenback (McCann)
Anyone who spent time with Lisa knew that there was something special about her. Whether it was her employees following her commanding yet sympathetic instructions; observers of her piano-playing immersed in her years of practice and undeniable natural ability; or in simple conversation, where those involved felt loved and genuinely regarded, Lisa Greenwood Sallenback had a personality and disposition that was loved by all who knew her.
Lisa was born June 30th, 1961, in McNary, and passed away in Orem, Utah on June 19, 2020 at the age of 58.
At the age of three, Lisa moved with her parents and two siblings to spend the majority of her childhood in San Diego, California, with most of her summers spent in Eagar, Arizona. From age seven, Lisa learned and excelled at piano. Along with keyboard instruments, she pursued other musical endeavors such as guitar, banjo, and singing with the school madrigal a cappella group. A bright and proficient student, Lisa participated in the student council as well as many other extracurricular activities.. After graduating from Will C. Crawford High School in San Diego, Lisa attended BYU Provo on a piano performance scholarship. She went on to attend San Diego State University and had a successful career in the hospitality industry.
The middle of the three children of Ned and Alverta Greenwood, Lisa has an older brother, Jay Greenwood; and a younger sister, Laraine Murdock (Greenwood). She has four children (from oldest to youngest): Kyle McCann, Kade McCann, Channer Sallenback, and Cally Sallenback. Lisa always wanted to be a mom and was a devout and loving mother. As a member of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints, Lisa was involved in many church callings and organized charity work.
There will be a viewing on June 24, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem, Utah from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral services will take place on June 30 in Eagar, Arizona at 1 p.m..
