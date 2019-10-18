Lizabeth Rogers

Beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, Lizabeth Cheryl Rogers died peacefully Oct. 10, 2019, in Lakeside. She was born Nov. 20, 1949, in Henderson, Nevada.
Liz was the loving wife of Gary Rogers, loving mother of Amy (Mike) Sorenson, Rachel (Eric) Houston, Robyn Rogers, Joy (Jerry) Parsons, and Allan Rogers. Loving grandmother to Kayla Sorenson, Lauren Sorenson, and Sydney Sorenson, Isaiah Parsons, Brooklynn Parsons, Rigdon Parsons, and Leila Parsons.
Animated, vivacious, and fun, Liz was loved by all who knew her. She had an innate capacity to make everyone around her feel appreciated and important. Her most beloved attribute was her ability to make each person she interacted with feel that they were the most interesting individual in the world.
She had a lifelong love of learning. She taught special needs children at schools in Show Low, Whiteriver and Blue Ridge, for many years and touched many student's lives, many more than she realized.
She was a true and devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings throughout her life and was an amazing spiritual example to all who knew her and served with her.
Liz enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, cooking, and baking. She was extremely talented in each of these areas and was well known for her creative accomplishments.
Her kindness, compassion, and love will forever linger in the hearts of all who knew her.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Reed Hatch/Taylor Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Rogers family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
