Lloyd Willis

Lloyd Reed Willis returned to his heavenly home June 10, to join his wife, Mildred Hatch Willis and other loved ones. His beloved sister, Ruthe Wasson, preceded him in death just hours earlier.
Lloyd was born November 5, 1929 in Snowflake, Navajo County, Arizona to Vern and Pearl (Hunt) Willis. His childhood years were spent working and playing on the family farm with his siblings, cousins and friends.
While attending Snowflake High School, he met Mildred Hatch who later became his eternal companion.
After marriage, Lloyd and Mildred moved to Taylor, Arizona where they raised their family. He ran Hatch Bros store for many years. He later worked at the LDS church pig farm, and LDS church facilities until he retired.
His children, Susan Carpenter (Ben), Vernal (Kathy), Lon (Suzette), Amy, John (Ronda), his eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren are eternally grateful for his unconditional love for them, and for his example of hard work, honesty, kindness, and loyalty.
His faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ, never wavered. He served in many church callings with diligence, and was eager to serve others whenever he could. If there was a welfare project to be done, he was there. He found joy in serving family, friends, neighbors, and strangers.
He enjoyed raising a vegetable garden, outings with his family, traveling, old cowboy music, sharing stories, and laughing.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, June 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Lloyd’s family wishes to express deep gratitude to John and Ronda Willis for caring for Lloyd in their home for the past few years.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
To share condolences with the Willis family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.