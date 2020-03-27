Loa Lee Thim, 84, of Show Low, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born Oct. 11, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois. Her family then moved to California, where she graduated from Canoga Park High School in 1952. After graduation their family moved to Chandler, where she became Miss Chandler in 1953 and then went on to compete in the Miss Arizona pageant.
She met and married her "sweetheart" Charles Thim while living in Chandler. They raised their family in Mesa. In 1974 they moved to Pinetop. Several years later Loa went to work at Pinetop Country Club. She made a lot of friends, her and her friend Joan enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Loa is survived by her daughters: Susan (Boy) Childers of Show Low, and Loa (Brett) Minnihan of Cave Creek; four grandchildren: Chip Childers, Chad Childers, Kevin Minnihan and Kristen Minnihan; five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thim and son Mark Thim.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign the online guest book, visit website www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.