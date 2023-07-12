Lois Jean Ford Johnson, 90, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Eagar. She was born October 13, 1932 in Summersville, West Virginia, the daughter of John Robert Ford and Violet Rose Bennett.

Lois was a loving mother and grandmother.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.