Lois Parkinson

Lois LaVonne Dehmlow was born March 28, 1935, in Windom, Minnesota. She was the oldest of four children born to Lyle and Blanche Dehmlow.

She is known for her kind, supportive compliments and her steadfast devotion to her faith and family.

She will be missed by her sons, Kurtis and James, daughter-in-law Jay, and her grandsons, Jett and Aiden Parkinson.

The funeral service will begin 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Memorial Service Building at the Reedley Cemetery, in Reedley, California.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

