Lois Ruth Speelman passed away on March 5, 2023 at her home in Show Low, Arizona. She was born on April 24, 1947 in Berwyn, Illinois to William and Anna (Van Oosbree) Stoub. Lois grew up in Berwyn and graduated from Southwest Christian School in 1964. Lois married Ronald Speelman in 1965. They were happily married for 57 years. Lois and Ron regularly attended White Mountain Bible Church. She enjoyed camping, hiking, pickleball, poker and her grandkids.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Nancy Stolte, and granddaughter Savannah Germain. Lois is survived by her husband Ronald Speelman; her children Tami (Dan) Tonz, Becky (Stephen) Thompson, Dawn (Marcus) White, Ryan (Melanie) Speelman, Carrie (Joe) Picker; her siblings, William (Elaine) Stoub III, John (Marcia) Stoub, Marie (Jack) Klein, Muriel (Gerald) Mulder, Vernon (Evie) Stoub, Roger Stoub, Marcia (Rodney) Krosschell, Linda (Donald) Parrish, Donald (Lisa) Stoub; her grandchildren, Paige (Justin) Callahan, Cole Tonz, Brett Tonz, Benjamin (Angela) Thompson, Rachel Thompson, Anna Thompson, Bethany Thompson, Brittany (Derrick) Erickson-Stone, Hunter Germain, Abby Speelman, Dakota Speelman, Sierra Speelman, Emma Picker, Ella Picker and Ezra Picker.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the White Mountain Bible Church, 3171 E. Show Low Lake Road, Show Low, Arizona 85901 on Saturday March 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. with reception to follow immediately after at the church Family Center. Any memorial donations can be made to White Mountain Bible Church Children’s Ministry.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
