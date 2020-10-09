Lois Welsh

Major Lois Christenne “Tina” Welsh of Lakeside, Arizona peacefully passed away on October 4, 2020. She was 103 years old. Tina was born on May 15, 1917 in Needles, California, when Woodrow Wilson was President, to her parents the late, Louis C. and Mary (Mansker) Welsh.
Tina was raised on the Colorado River, where she enjoyed the outdoors and playing softball. When World War II broke out Tina felt the need to serve her country, at a time when women weren’t allowed in the military. It wasn’t until 1942, when the president signed a bill creating the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps that Tina was allowed to answer that call. She was one of the first in the country to join the military as an enlisted woman.
Six short months later the Army sent her to officer’s candidate school and so began her illustrious 20-year military career. She served in many leadership positions in the United States, France and Germany with hundreds of soldiers under her command. She retired from the military in 1962 at the rank of Major.
The viewing and visitation will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary — White Mountain Chapel, 320 North 9th Street, Show Low. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 1400 East Owens, Show Low with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11 a.m. The interment will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery, 1101 East Broadway, Needles, California.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
With this pandemic, we did not go see her this year aside from dropping off a birthday gift this spring, that she could bring inside later.
I know she had mentioned being buried next to her mother, but it seems like Arlington would have been the logical place for her internment. Her choice!
Will miss her wit and her very opinionated personality.
