Lola Deanne Washburn Schnebly, 85, of Vaughn, Montana, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. She was born November 9, 1934, to Jesse Ordean Washburn and Lola Sarah Miller Washburn in Venice, Utah. She married Daniel Ellsworth Schnebly Sept. 8, 1959, in St. George, Utah. They were married for 59 wonderful years.
Lola Deanne enjoyed decorating wedding cakes for family and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting and embroidering. Her passion was church. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and even served a mission in Brazil. Most of all Lola Deanne loved her family.
Lola Deanne was preceded in death by her parents; son Gerald Schnebly; sister Gloria and brother Robert.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Schnebly; sons, Grant (Susan) Schnebly, Kenneth (Hanet) Schnebly; daughters, Deena (Hy) Rushton, Mary Ann Callahan, Lorena (Ron) Telford; sisters, Ann, Afton, Elaine; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will take place at noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sun River, Montana with a visitation to begin at 11 a.m. Burial at Sun River Cemetery will follow the church service. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
