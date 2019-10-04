Lola Machuse

Lola Murphy Machuse died Sept. 28, 2019, in Cibecue. She was born Aug. 14, 1934, in Cibecue, of the T’iiskaadn clan and a proud member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe with many relatives on San Carlos Apache reservation.
One of nine children, Lola was raised in Cibecue and attended grade school at Fort Apache boarding school. At 18 years old, she married Robert Ben Machuse and they raised eight children. They lived in Cibecue and throughout the western part of the reservation.
Lola was full of energy and totally engaged in life. As she said of herself, “I’m interested in everybody!” She loved going out into the countryside with family and friends to collect plants for basketry, cradleboards, healing and seasonal foods. Similarly, she was the first one ready for a trip to town or city as she loved to travel and have new adventures.
Lola spent many summers with Robert at their cornfields in Spring Creek, living a traditional Apache lifestyle and feeding many folks after the harvest. She was well known for her knowledge of local plants and helped people throughout White Mountain and San Carlos Reservations as well as non-Apache friends.
She was a gifted teller of traditional Apache stories and jokes. Lola and Robert spent four years recording a detailed oral history of Apache life and culture.
Lola was a master maker of Apache cradleboards and pine pitch covered water jugs, known as tuus. She was a teacher to small children at the Cibecue Day School and adults of all ages. She knew how to ease the pains and sorrows of those close to her. Lola’s greatest gift was her living example to continue enjoying life despite hardships and sadness. It was an honor and privilege to have known and loved Lola. Her physical absence on this earth will be deeply felt forever. We are enhanced for having known her and diminished by her departure.
Lola is survived by his sister, Loretta Childs; seven children: Aurelia (Amos) Tate, Beverly (Simon) Endfield, Sarita (Mac) Nosie, Aleah (Jeremiah) Henry, Edwin (Belinda) Machuse, Benjamin (Marsha) Machuse and Vaniel (Alta) Machuse. Also surviving are Erwin Machuse, Jenaya (Eric) Enriquez; god-daughter Tina Henry; god-brother Bill Byrne, dearest friend Gayle Basso; 29 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and son Anthony.
The wake for Lola will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at 304 W. Cibecue Rd. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Cibecue Miracle Church, with burial in the family plot at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cibecue.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
