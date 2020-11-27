On Nov 20, 2020 you may have heard a hustle and bustle as Alma Lon Willis, 61, ascended into heaven butt naked and barefoot just like he liked it. It has not been determined if he died of sheer stubbornness, but friends and family believe his continual lack of clothing played a contributing factor. He was born to Lloyd and Mildred Willis on Oct. 5, 1959 in the McNary General Hospital. He attended Snowflake High School where he met the love of his life Suzette Stambaugh. The young lovers tied the knot on Dec 14, 1978, the pair had three children.
Lon, Lonnie, Lon Swan, Phil, Yoshi, Barnum even Lazarus, has been known by many names. Lon had a passion and understanding for real estate. He spent his professional career appraising the state of Arizona. He was a lover of sports, and many youths had him his as a coach. He had a natural talent for leading you men and was extremely passionate about providing for them what he never had. He was a dedicated scout leader and pushed each to earn their eagle
Lon was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Mildred Willis, His older brother Lloyd Reeves Willis. He is survived by his wife and children. A viewing will be held at Silver Creek Mortuary Friday Nov. 27m 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. And a graveside will be held in his honor at the Reed S. Hatch Memorial Cemetery on Saturday Nov. 28, 2020 at 3 p.m. All are welcomed, we ask that you honor him by wearing your most comfortable shorts and flip flops. Of course, a good baseball hat and a pair of sunglasses never hurt either. A heart felt thank you from our family to yours, for all the kind words, gestures, love and support. Thank you.
