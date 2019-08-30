Lona Kelley

Lona LaWana Kelley died peacefully Aug.18, 2019, at Scottsdale Osborn Hospital holding the hands of her children.
She is survived by her daughter Kara Langley (Chad); son Robert Kile Jackson and Eric Pelfrey; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday Sept. 21, at the Dream Manor Inn in Globe.
Visit www.greenacresmortuary.net for more information and full obituary.
