Loral Petersen

Loral Cliff Petersen, died Nov. 28, 2020, in Snowflake, Arizona from complications incident to his age. He was 98. The Joseph City native was born July 9, 1922, to his parents, the late Joseph Lorenzo and Eliza (Cliff) Petersen.
Loral was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and was grateful for the privilege of defending the freedoms of America. He married his "Forever Sweetheart," Charlotte Brewer, in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, they reared a beautiful family and taught them all how to love, unconditionally. They taught them all Christian values that have blessed them all throughout their lives. They rejoice in knowing that, "Families Are Forever." For many years, Loral worked as a fuel freight truck driver for Texaco, Inc and, later, Whiting Bros. Following his trucking career, he worked several years as a custodian for the Joseph City School System, where he retired. This one-of-a-kind man, will be missed by many however, none will miss him more than his family.
Survivors include: his wife, Charlotte Petersen; children: Arther (Debbie) Petersen, Dennis (Diana) Petersen, Lesley (Robert) Winner, Dawn (Cliff) Richards, Clifton Petersen, Bary (Sharon) Petersen, Bryant (Laura) Petersen, Charles (Janis) Petersen; 37 grandchildren; 103 great-grandchildren and 43 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral will begin 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Joseph City Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where the visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The interment will immediately follow at the Joseph City Cemetery.
