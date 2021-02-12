Loran DeWitt

Loran James DeWitt, 80, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Feb. 3, 2021, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
He was born on Sept. 3, 1940, and grew up in Snowflake, Arizona. He met the love of his life in 1962, Della Petersen, and they were married on August 7, 1963, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Loran was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel. He cherished his time as a temple worker, along with his wife, in the Snowflake Temple for many years. He loved watching ball games, driving semi-trucks of all shapes and sizes, riding and jumping motorcycles, working with wood, playing softball, and spending time with family and friends. Hands down, his most beloved job was working at United Parcel Service for 28 years as a delivery driver. He played the guitar and had a beautiful singing voice.
Loran is survived by his wife, Della, and their five children; Lynn (Christine) of Show Low; John (Keri) of Providence, Utah; Patricia (John) of Show Low; Donna of Show Low; and Deanna (Todd) of Col. Juarez, Mexico; Also 27 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy O. DeWitt, Sr., and Lucille Clawson DeWitt; his brother, LeRoy O. DeWitt, Jr.; son-in-law, John Frazier, Jr.; and grandson, Michael Bernstein.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Claysprings Chapel. All are invited to attend. A short viewing will precede the services, and a viewing will also be held Friday, Feb. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, Arizona.
If you have any stories, pictures, or experiences with Loran that you would like to share with the family, please email them to lorandewitt.memories@gmail.com.
