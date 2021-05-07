Lorelei Estrada

Lorelei Wilkins Estrada, 57, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Mesa. She was born November 4, 1963 in Springerville, the daughter of Gerald Hern Wilkins and Alice Louise Hatch.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Boulder Creek Stake Center, Mesa, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Nutrioso Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Lorelei’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
