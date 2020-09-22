Loretta Parsons

A mother, grandmother, a sister and a friend; Loretta (Lori) was born Jan. 5, 1944 in Alamosa, Colorado. She passed away in her home surrounded by family on the morning of Sept. 17. She was 76.
In her younger years, she was known for her love of adventure. She was likely to be found hiking or skiing. She was fiery; a master storyteller who could make anyone laugh. She survived everything life had to throw at her, and it threw a lot.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellen and Newton Keeney, and her brothers Ron and Fred Keeney. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Paul) Howell and Joell Audette, her son Billy (Sandy) Jamison, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her two brothers Rod (Vicki) Keeney and Raymond Keeney.
Her family takes comfort in knowing that the pain is gone and that she was made whole when she was welcomed into the arms of her savior.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Dream City White Mountains, 4703 Vallery Lane, Lakeside, Arizona, 85929.
Her family would like to give her one final send off with friends and family sharing stories, love and laughter.
