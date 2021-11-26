Loretta Peterson Shumway will be remembered as a woman of faith, love, and service. Loretta passed away peacefully on November 18, 2021, with her family by her side. Daughter of Lucilia Smith and Elwood Lynn Peterson, Loretta was born on November 30, 1936 in Lakeside, Arizona. She was raised in Snowflake, Arizona, with nine siblings that brought her great joy throughout her life.
Loretta graduated from Snowflake High School in 1954 and attended Brigham Young University. Loretta met a handsome man named Pete Shumway and the two were married in the temple in October 1956. Pete and Loretta were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where they welcomed every call to serve.
Loretta was blessed with seven children, Kenny, Steve, Lynn (Debbie), Warren (Cara), Carol Palmer (Robin), Don (Jenny), and Kathleen Ritz (Eric). Loretta found great joy in her 34 grandkids and 12 great grandkids which were the light of her life. Her son Steve passed away in 1983, she was always comforted to know that she would see him again.
After Pete passed away, Loretta served a mission in Nauvoo with her sister Clara, where she used her gifts of singing, dancing, and love of everyone to share the gospel. She came back to Taylor, Arizona after her mission where she wrote and published her life story, “Gifts of the Spirit”, and found great joy in helping her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Loretta shared many beautiful lessons with her family and friends.
There will be a viewing at the home of Loretta Shumway at 430 South Love Lake Road, Taylor on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 6:00-8:00. A second viewing will precede the funeral on November 27, 2021 from 9:30-10:30. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Silvercreek Stake Center, 309 W. Willow Lane, Taylor Arizona.
She will always be remembered for her love of family, her strong belief in God and her service to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.