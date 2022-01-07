Loretta Ann Stumbaugh, 72, passed away on December 23, 2021, at Summit Regional Medical Center. She was born February 8, 1949 to Maurice and Donna May Solomon in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Loretta has spent the last 7 years of her life in Vernon, AZ.

Loretta is survived by her husband Jerry, sister Carol, and her brother Curt.

There is a memorial service scheduled to be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Hope Christian Fellowship Church, in Show Low, AZ.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

