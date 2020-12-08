Lori Hope Perron of Snowflake, Arizona passed away following a sudden illness on Nov. 21, 2020 in Mesa. Arizona. She was 75. Lori was born on Dec. 6, 1944 in San Francisco, California to the late, Frederick and Gloria (Hope) Bennett.
On Dec. 23, 1971 in Winterhaven, California Lori married the love of her life, William “Bill” Perron and together they shared 47 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in January 2019. Bill and Lori were active in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for many years in both Yuma, Arizona and Show Low. She served as President of the Lady Elks for Yuma Lodge #476 and traveled throughout the United States supporting Bill in his many Elk endeavors.
She worked for H&R Block in Show Low preparing taxes for many of those throughout the White Mountains. Her hobbies included photography and gardening but her favorite was spending time with family.
Lori was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; daughter, Joyce Ann Handock and a step-son, Michael Perron.
She is survived by daughter, Lynn White of Mesa, Arizona; son, Richard Sluder of Ft. Myers, Florida; step-children, Stephen Perron (Erica) and Catherine Hill (Steven) of California; brother, Paul Bennett (Judy) of Sedalia, Missouri; sisters, Jeanne Escober (Bill) of Joplin, Missouri and Kathleen Fabila (Rodrigo) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandchildren, Edward Martinez, Nicole Martinez, Danielle White, Dawnelle Franklin, Manora Sluder, Alarick Sluder, Alohra Sluder and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Our Lady of The Snow 1655 S Main Street, Snowflake. She will be laid to rest, next to her loving Bill, at the National Cemetery of Arizona at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
