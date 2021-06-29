Louis Cook

Louis Wayne Cook went to be with the lord on June 5th, 2021 in Phoenix after a long bout of being sick.
As everyone who knew Wayne he liked to be called Wayne. He was born in Springerville in 1943 at libbys motel. He was raised in McNary, Az. With his loving brothers and parents. Wayne worked at the mill for 14 years as a unloader of logging trucks and heavy equipment operator. In 1960 he moved to Pinetop, where his dad was building a house and cabins for rent. Which in 1976 Wayne and Dianne bought the property from his dad and named them Cooks Cabins. In 1993 Wayne went to work for Adot as a snow-plower and retired in 2001. Wayne loved to fish and hunt all his life. He is survived by his wife Dianne Cook, his brother Jerry Cook, his daughters leah cook and nita Sherwood. He had 3 grandchildern and 9 great grandchildern.A memorial will be held for Wayne at the McNary Reuion this summer at woodland park. Everyone welcome to come and share storys of this wonderful man.
