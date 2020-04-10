Louis Parkinson

Louis Bert Parkinson, age 71, a longtime resident of Queen Creek, died April 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Louis was an Army Veteran that served 20 years, and was a Vietnam Veteran.
Louis is survived by his four daughters: Ginger (Parkinson) Schaeffer and son-in-law Darren Schaeffer, Tina Parkinson, Sandra Parkinson and Dawn (Parkinson) Weber. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Derrick, Ashley, Douglas, Bryan, Alec, Chance and Amber; five great-grandchildren: Dominic, Daniel, Dean, Zephyer and Royal. Louis is also survived by his Mother, Celia Parkinson; Sisters Deborah Parkinson, Cheryl Harville, and Brother Frank Parkinson, as well as many more family and friends.
Louis was preceded in death by his wife Judy L. (Searle) Parkinson, his father Charles Parkinson, and his brother Richard Parkinson.
A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
