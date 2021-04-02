A celebration of life for Louis Bert Parkinson, who died on April 2, 2020, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 10 at the Show Low city park. His daughters delayed the event due to restrictions in place at that time. This will be a potluck of his favorite foods for family and friends to honor their dad.
