Louis Redondo

Louis "Jay" Redondo, 83, passed away unexpectedly in Show Low, AZ on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was surrounded with love by his immediate family.
Louis was a firecracker baby born on the 4th of July 1938. The son of ranchers and the oldest of 5 children. He lived in Mesa, AZ for most of his life. After the ranch sold, he became a Realtor. He eventually opened an Insurance and Real Estate Company in Chandler, AZ. At one time he was very involved in the Real Estate Exchange organization. Louis lived and breathed "making the deal". He discovered the White Mountains of AZ and started a business there. He would split his time between Mesa and Lakeside for the rest of his years.
He is survived by his Wife, Ellen Ramsey Redondo. Children, Toni Redondo, Guy Redondo and Scott Redondo (Bettina). Sisters, Gloria Noe and Marti Guerrero. Uncle, James Martinez (Janette). Grandchildren, Jamie Smith (Brandon), Michael Guerrero (Adriana), Brock Redondo and Logan Redondo. Great-Grandchildren, Kayla Smith, Jayden Smith and Adalyn Smith.
Louis never knew a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He had a love of fishing, looking for elk, old cars, traveling and spending time with family. He had a generous heart and will be missed.
At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. His immediate family will gather to celebrate and remember his life.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
