Louise M. Hatch passed away at her home in Taylor, Arizona, on June 17, 2022.

She was born to John and Ella McCleve in Taylor on August 27, 1934.

Services will be held at the Silver Creek Stake Center on June 24, 2022, with interment following at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.