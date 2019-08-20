Louise Woolford

"Our" dear sweet mother, Louise (Lewis) Woolford passed away July 20, 2019, in Taylorsville, Utah, at the age of 97. She was born Jan. 3, 1922 to James Arthur Lewis and Violet Colbath in Taylor. Her mother passed away when Louise was 3 years old so she was raised by her paternal grandmother, Emma Jean Lewis.
Louise married her forever sweetheart, Joseph Sidney Woolford Aug. 31, 1940. Joe preceded her in death in 2016 but they shared almost 76 years together living in various towns in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Idaho. They always called Show Low home and finally returned in 1987. Louise was a devoted member of the LDS church and valued the friendship of the members of the Show Low wards.
Louise is the loving mother to Lynn (deceased) and Phyllis, Farrel and Darrelene, Evelyn & Joe Veltri, Lewis and Diane, Joleen (deceased), Leslie and Ron Lucero. Louise is also the grandmother to 19 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and six great- great-grandchildren.
Louise had a special bond with her sister, Elizabeth and enjoyed their visits and daily phone calls. It was ironic that their bond continued with them passing away on the same date a year apart. Louise also shared her love with many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she held dear to her heart.
Services were held July 30, 2019. A viewing was held at the Owen Livingston Mortuary in Show Low followed by a graveside service at the Reed Hatch Cemetery in Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.