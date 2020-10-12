Lousinda Herrera Sondalle of Vernon, Arizona passed away on October 7, 2020 in Show Low, Arizona. She was 61. Lousinda was born on October 19, 1958 in St. Johns, Arizona to Bonefacio and Inez (Herrera) Lucero.
Lousinda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and each one of them looked up to her. She was always willing to help those in need and was there for you no matter what. She enjoyed rock hunting with her husband, Michael and the time they spent together in the outdoors.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Sondalle; two children; 10 grandchildren; five brothers; one sister and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters and a nephew, Michael Lucero.
The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Church, 203 East Commercial Street, St. Johns with the Memorial Mass to follow at 10 a.m.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.