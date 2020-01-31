Loyola Gardner

Loyola “Pokey” Gardner, 84, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her home in Lakeside. She was born in McNary, Arizona to Lloyd and Iola Johnson, one of eight children.
She married the love of her life, Leland Gardner Oct. 1955. They had five children: Mitch, Kent, Leanne, Lori and Shannon. They were married for 61 years.
The things that meant the most to her were her family and friends. She also enjoyed fishing, camping and reading. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the strongest, most loving woman we have ever known, and she will be greatly missed.
Loyola was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Gardner; sons, Mitch and Kent Gardner; granddaughter Delissa Gardner; great-grandson Zachary Gardner; parents Lloyd and Iola Johnson; sisters Jackie Bagley and Claudette Knowlton; brothers Daryl Johnson and Doc Johnson and countless other family and friends that I'm sure were waiting for her with open arms.
She is survived by her daughters, Leanne (Walt) Wimberly of San Antonio, Texas, Lori Gardner-Oliver of Phoenix and Shannon (Mike) Hutchins of Taylor; brothers: Ted (Connie) Johnson of Oregon and Larry Johnson of Tucson; sister Susie (Don) Lewis of Snowflake; 17 grandkids and 21 great-grandkids.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Owens Livingston Mortuary-White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low with inurnment to follow in the Lakeside Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
