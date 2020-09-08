Loyola Zink

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Loyola "Lola" Jaramillo-Zink, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, August 30, 2020 at her house in Lakeside, Arizona, where she lived for the past 60 years.
She was born July 26, 1938 in Lumberton, New Mexico to Amalia Salazar. Lola was married to Jose Flaminio (Joe) Jaramillo for 23 years. She was married to Donald Zink for six years.
Lola was a homemaker until her youngest child, Carla, began school. Although she couldn’t really cook, she got a job in the cafeteria in the primary school.
She followed Carla all the way through high school where she was a secretary for Blue Ridge High School. During her life she also worked for Valley National Bank. She was involved with the Professional Secretaries Association, the Red Hats of the White Mountain, Clothe a Child at Christmas time, Women's Auxiliary for Veteran, and she volunteered at Pueblo Norte to pray the Rosary with the residents.
Once she retired though she never really stopped working. For those of you who knew Lola, you knew she loved going to the casino. When asked where mom was, someone would shout out “she’s at work.” Everyone knew that meant the casino.
Survivors include her son and three daughters: Gilbert Jaramillo (Suzanne), Lakeside Arizona.
Loretta Jaramillo, Santa Fe New Mexico, Coralee Jaramillo Watson (Rick), White Mountain Lake; Carla Jaramillo (Wyatt), Pinetop; her grandchildren: Joseph, Johnny, Alicia, Rick, and Gilbert; her great-grandchildren: Micah, Mathew, Max, Sophia, Davi and Ricki.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Amalia Salazar; son, Charles Jaramillo and daughter, Aline Stack Jaramillo; her grandsons, Stephan Jaramillo and Michael Jaramillo.
Her family would like to thank Timber Mesa Fire Department for lovingly coming and helping her numerous times. As well, we would like to thank Compassus Hospice for their help in her last days.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.