Lucie Von Gesjen, 82, of Taylor, died March 8, 2020, after a battle with illness. Lucy was privileged to live in Denver, Colorado, for many years. She raised her family there and she worked for 20 years at the Denver Federal Center.
She is survived by her husband, James Von Gesjen; daughter Elizabeth Karch and son Steve Nielsen.
Private family services were held.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Von Gesjen family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
