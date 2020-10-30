Lucille Benashley

Lucille Foster Banashley went to be with Lord on October 22, 2020 in Canyon Day, AZ. She was born on November 15, 1966 to parents, the late Butler Foster Sr & Nora Foster. Lucille was a friendly woman that made friends wherever she went and was beloved by all who knew her.
Lucille is survived by her children, Lorencita, Kristen, Lorenzo Jr & Leondro Curley; her husband, Robin Banashley; siblings, Doris Chino, Roberta Massey, Jasper Declay Sr, Butler Foster Jr, Venela Keys and Katherine Jala; grandchildren, Dan Ivins Jr, Alijah Ivins & Zavian Coriz.
Preceded in death by her parents, Butler Sr & Nora Foster; sisters Alyce Bonito, Andrena Foster & Verbena Davis.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Banashley family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
