Lucinda Caroline Springer died Jan. 8, 2020, at her home in Clay Springs. She was born Jan. 19, 1920, to John Brown Bowersox and May Voqus Bowersox in the Redbank Township of Clarion County, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Hill City Methodist Church and married the late Harry Paul Springer May 23, 1936. They had six children.
Lucinda had two sons: Ronald E. Springer (deceased) and Larry P. Springer of Franklin, Pennsylvania; four daughters: Sandra L. Cozad of Chandler, Mrs. William (Jean) Indicavitch of Tempe, Mrs. William (Kay) Best of Harrisburgh, Pennsylvania; and Mrs. Charles (Carol) Dolby of Oil City, Pennsylvania; six sisters: Ellet Minich of New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Flora Swartzlander of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Violet Hilliard of Pulaski, Ohio, Ceil McGuire of Sligo, Pennsylvania, Ethel Dibb (deceased) and Mildred Hartman (deceased); four brothers: John Bowersox of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Ross Bowersox of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Paul Bowersox (deceased) and Ray Bowersox (deceased); 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at future date at the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City, Pennsylvania, with interment at the Heckathorn Cemetery in Oil City, Pennsylvania.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Springer family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
