Lucy Anaya

Lucia Garcia-Anaya, 89, born in Fierro, New Mexico, passed away January 16, 2021 in Concho, Arizona.
The Memorial Mass is to be announced with the blessing of Father Joe at a later date.
Lucia (Lucy) Garcia was born in Fierro, New Mexico to Carmel Garcia and Maria Garcia on July 6, 1931. She married Loui C. Anaya on August 28, 1987 in St. Johns, Arizona. She worked as a housekeeper for 40+ years. She was heavily involved in the Catholic religion. She spent many evenings going on walks, while enjoying each moment of life. Lucy also adored long road trips and traveling. She appreciated being around family and friends. Lucy always held a smile on her face and cherished every moment with her loved ones.
Lucy Garcia is preceded in death by Loui Anaya and her other loved ones.
Lucy is survived by: children: Pedro Luera, Yolanda Contreras, Estesban Contreras, Raymond Contreras, Rubina Flores and Robert Flores, sister: Trinidad Chavez, brother: Luis Garcia, Grandchildren (19) and great-Grandchildren (54) , and great great-grandchildren (11).
The family of Lucy wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Bannon Springs Assisted Living. The family wants to express their sincere appreciation for the sympathy, comforting words, prayers and all expressions of kindness and concern. May God continue to bless you.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
