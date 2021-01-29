Lula Nielsen

Lula Irene Waite Nielsen passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at her home in St. Johns only two months short of her 105th birthday. She was born March 26, 1916 in St. Johns to Albert Solomon Waite and Loretta Jolley; their first daughter and second child.
Lula married the love of her life and her eternal companion, Edward Zenic (E.Z.) Nielsen, November 14, 1932. Together they had five children, Loretta Jean, Edward Denny, Connee Jean, Lawson Zenic and Berta Ann. She was preceded in death by her husband, E.Z., daughter, Loretta Jean and sons, Denny and Lawson.
Lula was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many different callings over the years. She was a great example of love and service to all with her main focus always on her family which currently consists of 27 grandchildren, 91 great grandchildren, 60 great great grandchildren and 1 great great great grandchild.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Downtown Chapel and she was laid to rest next to her sweetheart in the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Lula’s family, visit http://www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
