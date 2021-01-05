On Dec. 25, 2020 in Snowflake, Arizona, an amazing, beautiful, and courageous woman went to join her Lord Jesus Christ in heaven. Lupe Aragon was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Oct. 21, 1944 to Cristobal and Clorinda Chavez.
She was the third of eight children. Lupe always let people know how much she loved and adored Jesus Christ and her family. Lupe also loved to teach and obtained a Bachelor’s of Education from Chapman University.
She worked at the Juvenile Detention Center in Holbrook, Arizona, the Northern Arizona Academy and Snowflake High School.
Lupe always believed that every human being deserved a chance in life.
She is preceded in death by her oldest son, Anthony, her father, Cristobal, her husband, Gilbert, and sister, Christina.
The ones left behind are her brothers and sisters, Margaret, Gilbert, Mary, Chris, and Frank. Lupe had many nieces, nephews and cousins she loved dearly.
Lupe had a lot of love in her heart but her greatest and joy was her kids and grandkids. She is survived by her children, Christopher, Mickey, and Lisa; Her grandchildren Anthony, Dawnie, Rae, Benny, Betty, Herculano, Kenny, Jachin, Bri, and Joshua, and her 2 most precious great grandchildren, Austin, and Oliver.
Though we are grieving we are happy that our Nana shared the message of Jesus Christ with us. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will take place a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Aragon family, please visit: www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
